French Target 15 States To Infiltrate The US Market - Are They Being Lions Or Pussycats?

As previously reported, the PSA Group is serious about entering the highly competitive North American market, but it must go about doing so with careful business precision.

Setting up a dealership network in all 50 US states and throughout Canada is not only expensive, but also not advisable.

Certain parts of both countries are likely more willing to buy a new Peugeot or Citroen than others, so it’s up to PSA, which recently acquired Opel and Vauxhall from GM, to narrow down those regions. According to Automotive News Europe, PSA Group is looking at 15 states and four Canadian provinces as possible entry points for North America.



MDarringer

False premise: "Setting up a dealership network in all 50 US states and throughout Canada is not only expensive, but also not advisable."

There are Chrysler dealers with no product to sell. Cut a deal for co-branding.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 7/19/2018 1:28:39 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

