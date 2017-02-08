Future Ferrari SUV Could Double Profits For Exotic Automaker

Ferrari may seek to increase its annual sales and bolster profits with a four-seat “utility vehicle”, sources close to the matter have said.

The new vehicle will come as part of a five-year plan, reports Bloomberg, to be confirmed in early 2018, that aims to double the Italian sports car firm’s profits by 2022 - and take the company beyond its self-imposed limit of 10,000 cars per year.

That limit is designed to keep Ferrari below the point at which fuel economy and emissions requirements become more stringent in some markets, which goes hand-in-hand with Ferrari’s existing intentions to electrify more of its product range in future - along similar lines to the hybrid LaFerrari.