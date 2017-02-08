Future Ferrari SUV Could Double Profits For Exotic Automaker

Agent009 submitted on 8/2/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:53:22 AM

2 user comments | Views : 630 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.evo.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Ferrari may seek to increase its annual sales and bolster profits with a four-seat “utility vehicle”, sources close to the matter have said.

 

The new vehicle will come as part of a five-year plan, reports Bloomberg, to be confirmed in early 2018, that aims to double the Italian sports car firm’s profits by 2022 - and take the company beyond its self-imposed limit of 10,000 cars per year.

That limit is designed to keep Ferrari below the point at which fuel economy and emissions requirements become more stringent in some markets, which goes hand-in-hand with Ferrari’s existing intentions to electrify more of its product range in future - along similar lines to the hybrid LaFerrari.



Read Article


Future Ferrari SUV Could Double Profits For Exotic Automaker

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

I can't wait to see the Dodge Durango with a Ferrari face.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 8/2/2017 8:21:51 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Tiberius1701A

Just to clam the nerves of those living in the Modena/Maranello vicinity, that is not an earthquake you are experiencing, bit Enzo rolling over in his grave at supersonic speed. A Ferrari SUV is wrong on so many levels.

Tiberius1701A (View Profile)

Posted on 8/2/2017 8:50:51 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]