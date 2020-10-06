Future Volkswagen Amarok Will Ride On Ranger Architecture

After more than 20 months of gestation, the Ford-Volkswagen partnership is now official. Volkswagen will lend Ford its MEB electric vehicle and Caddy van architectures in exchange for a foot in the door with automated drive pioneer Argo AI, a one-ton commercial van platform, and the chassis for the Ranger, which it'll convert into the next generation of Amarok pickup truck.



Arriving in 2022, the new Volkswagen Amarok will ride on a Ranger architecture that's expected to undergo a redesign for 2022. This platform will reportedly accommodate a variety of powertrains, including pure gasoline, diesel, and even high-performance plug-in hybrid (PHEV) drive, recently rumored to produce a generous 362 horsepower and 502 pound-feet of torque.



