GAME OVER: Tesla's Model 3 Suffocated The EV Segment In 2019

The list of the Top 10 electric and hybrid vehicles in the United States in Q4 2019 was packed with some of the most notable names in sustainable transportation.

However, only one of the vehicles on the list reported a positive year-over-year change in sales: The Tesla Model 3.

The Model 3 sales figures from 2018 to 2019 in the US grew 14%, according to statistics from Kevin Rooke. Rooke is also a Model 3 owner who has conducted several tests involving the vehicle’s Smart Summon feature. He also produces videos breaking down Tesla’s success across the board as a car manufacturer.





runninglogan1

Model Y will sell even more.

runninglogan1 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/7/2020 1:49:25 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

vdiv

The legacies had a heads-up a decade ago, maybe even two. They twiddled their thumbs and kept their heads in the sand, suppressed their own engineer voices from within to develop electric vehicles, spread misinformation, lobbied against Tesla, pushed "alternative fuels" as a smoke screen. Now that the avalanche is in full force from all sides, regulatory, China, climate emergency, pesky startups everywhere stealing brainpower, they are in full panic mode, bouncing off the walls.
It's terrible!

vdiv (View Profile)

Posted on 2/7/2020 2:04:43 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

