GAME OVER: Tesla's Model 3 Suffocated The EV Segment In 2019

The list of the Top 10 electric and hybrid vehicles in the United States in Q4 2019 was packed with some of the most notable names in sustainable transportation. However, only one of the vehicles on the list reported a positive year-over-year change in sales: The Tesla Model 3.



The Model 3 sales figures from 2018 to 2019 in the US grew 14%, according to statistics from Kevin Rooke. Rooke is also a Model 3 owner who has conducted several tests involving the vehicle’s Smart Summon feature. He also produces videos breaking down Tesla’s success across the board as a car manufacturer.











