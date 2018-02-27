#GIMS: Audi's 2019 A6 Gets Let Out Of The Bag Early - An E-Class Killer Now?

Audi has an ongoing teaser campaign for the all-new A6 sedan, but it looks like the cat is out of the bag as someone was eager to show the world Audi’s answer to the BMW 5 Series and Mercedes E-Class.

While we can’t be 100% sure these images are legit, we have a feeling it’s the real deal as the brown car has the exact same license plate and color as the A6 shown in a teaser video last week. In addition, the front fascia design largely matches the sketch published by Audi back in March 2017.








User Comments

kussimek

Absolutely not, try again.

kussimek (View Profile)

Posted on 2/27/2018 1:48:05 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 5   

llaroo

coming from an Audi lover that's an A6 killer. Wtf ? Just like the E class is critical for Merc and I feel it was let down, same for BMW 5 series, this version does nothing for A6 to stand out in the Audi family.

llaroo (View Profile)

Posted on 2/27/2018 1:48:57 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 4   

ilovecar2015

I'm underwhelmed with this gen E-Class exterior, this A6 looks much better.

ilovecar2015 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/27/2018 2:29:34 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

TomM

AS I have said before - Until AUDI (And BMW) decides to style their cars so that do not look SMALLER than they are - they will not succeed in the larger cars - and that is largely why AUDI will never really attain a Premium Luxury Car status - because they sell small numbers of larger cars.

THe problem is - AUdi and Bmw style their 3series/a4 first - and then spread that style to the rest of the line - WHERE Mercedes styles the S class first - and then makes the rest look more like it. So - the smaller Mercedes look like the big car - but you can still tell the big car from the smaller ones - something nearly impossible from AUDI. THey need "something" that designates each size class desperately.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 2/27/2018 2:33:43 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

bw5011

You can't tell the S-Class from the C-Class unless you are in side the car. they look the same from the front and back. Also, Audi has been a Premium Luxury car maker for a long time.

bw5011 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/27/2018 5:34:20 PM | | Votes: 2   

cidflekken

Ok. Going to try to give balanced feedback here. Glacial evolution of the design, for sure. Very conservative and even adopted Asian-inspired fender curves, but not necessarily for good effect. The design had to be pretty upright as not to encroach on A7 territory. Like the any new Audi design, it loses a bit of finesse in its styling details and lacks any emotion; designed by robots. However, not much different than the approach BMW took with the 5 Series. At least the design has a bit more surface flare that at least gives it some interest, unlike the E-Class, though the E-Class, to me, looks much more refined and upscale.

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 2/27/2018 2:51:31 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

carloslassiter

THe problem is - AUdi and Bmw style their 3series/a4 first - and then spread that style to the rest of the line - WHERE Mercedes styles the S class first - and then makes the rest look more like it.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
So in other words, the small Mercedes looks like the big one which is good, but the Large Audi looks like the small one which is bad. Got it.

carloslassiter (View Profile)

Posted on 2/27/2018 2:53:00 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

TomM

Which would you rather have - AN Avalon that looks like a Corolla - or a Corolla that looks like an Avalon?

As long as Mercedes still leaves enough difference that you can tell the SIZE of the cars apart - making the small cars look more upscale is what Luxury buyers want.

ANd as long as Audi makes its A8 to look like an A4 - and leaves little difference that you cannot really identify even the size of the vehicle until up close - I really do not want a large luxury that has NO presence and looks like a small sports sedan

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 2/27/2018 5:26:06 PM | | Votes: 3   

fiftysix

More of a Toyota Avalon Killer, not really in the same class as a Mercedes.

fiftysix (View Profile)

Posted on 2/27/2018 4:14:59 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

countguy

Fell asleep halfway through looking at the pic, boring design, as usual.

countguy (View Profile)

Posted on 2/27/2018 4:22:48 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

joneshamilton

2019 Audi that looks just like a 2009 Audi that looks just like the 1999 Audi.

joneshamilton (View Profile)

Posted on 2/27/2018 4:49:16 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

llaroo

I have seen the new A7 upclose and sat in it. It is stunning ( to me ) and the interior reflects the progressive exterior, it looks like the same interior is plopped into the A6 that is more upright and conventional in design. So, A7 interior does not work with A6 exterior I feel.

llaroo (View Profile)

Posted on 2/27/2018 5:05:29 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

cidflekken

Guess it's official

https://youtu.be/s1VbzBBrN3k

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 2/27/2018 6:14:31 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

mre30

Faint praise - but I would emphatically state that the new A6 is the best looking Audi in the current lineup. It might look similar (identical?) to the other Audi's but it is really a well-proportioned vehicle. It is better looking than the MB E-Class and the BMW 5-series.

A++ as a standalone design (B- lumped in with the rest of the Audi lineup).

Its OK.

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/27/2018 6:46:56 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

GermanNut

Another careful design evolution of a very successful model for Audi. I love hearing all these comments about how Audi doesn't do enough to change its designs from one generation to the next and then I look at the sales numbers and realize why Audi does what it does.

Audi has achieved 84 consecutive months of sales growth in the U.S. market. More importantly, it's growth rate has dramatically outperformed BMW and Mercedes-Benz over the past 2 years in the U.S. (BMW saw its U.S. sales decline in 2016 and 2017).

Audi has transitioned its U.S. sales success into global success as well. Audi outsold BMW globally in January of this year and had an impressive sales performance in China.

The new A6 continues Audi's tradition of creating luxurious and technologically cutting edge vehicles. Between the new A8, A7, A6 and Q3, which will be unveiled later this year, Audi is set for continued sales growth in both the United States and globally.

GermanNut (View Profile)

Posted on 2/27/2018 8:20:30 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

Welcome to 2005.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/27/2018 8:48:12 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

