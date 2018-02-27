GIMS: Audi's 2019 A6 Gets Let Out Of The Bag Early - An E-Class Killer Now?

Audi has an ongoing teaser campaign for the all-new A6 sedan, but it looks like the cat is out of the bag as someone was eager to show the world Audi’s answer to the BMW 5 Series and Mercedes E-Class. While we can’t be 100% sure these images are legit, we have a feeling it’s the real deal as the brown car has the exact same license plate and color as the A6 shown in a teaser video last week. In addition, the front fascia design largely matches the sketch published by Audi back in March 2017.

















Read Article