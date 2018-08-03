#GIMS: BMW Executive Lets The Cat Out Of The Bag For The Next i Model

The i models were interesting entries in the BMW lineup, but the i3 and i8 were both strange in their own ways.

The i3 looked a bit odd and the i8 was too expensive for most people. What the i Division needs is a conventional model to appeal to average car buyers. BMW has previewed the i Vision Dynamics Concept, which will evolve to be the next i model. We knew the i Vision Dynamics would eventually enter production, but we did not know what its production name would be. At BMW's 2018 Geneva Motor Show press conference, we finally found out.

User Comments

TomM

Why is it that BMW can advance styling in Electric Cars but is stuck with the same repetitive styling in ICE car?

This car - depending on the price - could be a game changer

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 3/8/2018 2:59:46 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

mpls

Put a Lexus front spindle grille on that that, and it'll definitely look like a Lexus..

mpls (View Profile)

Posted on 3/8/2018 3:14:52 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

scenicbyway12

Which Lexus?

scenicbyway12 (View Profile)

Posted on 3/8/2018 3:41:18 PM | | Votes: 2   

MrEE

Breaking news and such a ingenious move, i4 for a coupe styled four door.
But will the iconic grill actually be mirrored in the side windows(;?)

MrEE (View Profile)

Posted on 3/8/2018 7:16:56 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

mre30

The next BMW i vehicle should be an "i5" SUV that seats six in three rows.

THAT would be a game changer. A sedan is just me too.

The Tesla Model X is not selling because it is too quirky. A lovely BMW i5 SUV (sized about X5) would be an out of the park home run.

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 3/8/2018 8:57:56 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

carsnyc

Welcome back BMW, we had started to worry!

carsnyc (View Profile)

Posted on 3/8/2018 9:25:01 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

