GIMS: BRABUS Unleashes The Meancing BRABUS 800 Coupe

It didn't take long for German tuner BRABUS to break the ice in Geneva with BRABUS 800 Coupe based on the Mercedes S 63 4MATIC. With a 4 liter turbocharged 8 cylinder pumping out and astonishing 800HP and 737 ft-lb of torque in tandem with the all-wheel-drive system it promises to put a dent in the luxury performance sector.



The two door coupe takes just 3.1 seconds to go 0-60 and is limited to 186 mph. Outfitted with carbon fiber aerodynamics and up to 22 inch wheels the exterior means business. The interior gets the typical BRABUS upgrades in trim to make those inside feel a notch above other S Class owners.



The 2018 Geneva Motor Show photo galleries are sponsored by Lexus.



