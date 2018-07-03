GIMS: CAR WARS! Of The Four-door BRUTES, WHICH Gets YOUR Vote? BMW M8 Or AMG GT63 S?

If you're a fan of four-door coupes, boy, did you have your pick at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show (GIMS).
That's because we saw not one, but two, all-new options from the Germans.
First up was the BMW M8 Gran Coupe Concept. Don't take the concept bit too serious. Hell, even one of BMW's press people noted that this is essentially the production vehicle in a social media post. Next came the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door, which has been eagerly awaited for quite some time now.
2018 Geneva Motor Show (GIMS)
So, which one is better?
Well, it's going to take a bit of time to reach that verdict. We're sure both vehicles will break away from their badges' typical driving dynamics. Dare I even say it's a watershed moment both for the three-pointed star and BMW's well-known M GmbH team?
Having said that, we'll just keep it simple: Based solely on DESIGN alone, which would YOU rather have?
