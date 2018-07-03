#GIMS: CAR WARS! Of The Four-door BRUTES, WHICH Gets YOUR Vote? BMW M8 Or AMG GT63 S?

Agent00R submitted on 3/7/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:45:30 PM

6 user comments | Views : 1,590 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

If you're a fan of four-door coupes, boy, did you have your pick at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show (GIMS).

That's because we saw not one, but two, all-new options from the Germans. 

First up was the BMW M8 Gran Coupe Concept. Don't take the concept bit too serious. Hell, even one of BMW's press people noted that this is essentially the production vehicle in a social media post. Next came the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door, which has been eagerly awaited for quite some time now.

2018 Geneva Motor Show (GIMS)

So, which one is better?

Well, it's going to take a bit of time to reach that verdict. We're sure both vehicles will break away from their badges' typical driving dynamics. Dare I even say it's a watershed moment both for the three-pointed star and BMW's well-known M GmbH team?

Having said that, we'll just keep it simple: Based solely on DESIGN alone, which would YOU rather have?


The 2018 Geneva Motor Show photo galleries are sponsored by Lexus.

2018 Geneva Motor Show (GIMS)












































2018 Geneva Motor Show (GIMS)

























































































#GIMS: CAR WARS! Of The Four-door BRUTES, WHICH Gets YOUR Vote? BMW M8 Or AMG GT63 S?

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

valhallakey

They both look pretty sweet in the pictures. I think it would take an in person look and test drive to decide between the two. I have to say I do have a soft spot for the first 8 series though.

valhallakey (View Profile)

Posted on 3/8/2018 12:53:37 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

cidflekken

This isn't really an appropriate comparison. One is a concept and one is production. And BMW has a reputation of delivering cars a bit far off from the concept models.

But I can still answer the question. The AMG gets my vote. It looks aggressive. it looks distinct. It looks elegant. The rear-end could have used a bit more of the drama from the concept, but in 63S form it still works. More importantly, it looks like Mercedes is actually trying something forward and new.

The M8 just looks like any current BMW sedan, squashed and widened. 8 years ago this concept probably would have gotten me much more excited.

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 3/8/2018 1:37:21 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

runninglogan1

M8 is much nicer. Benz looks like a potato.

runninglogan1 (View Profile)

Posted on 3/8/2018 2:46:41 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

dstampfer

Like both though I think the views of the rear of the AMG from certain angles make it look Porsche Panamara/911 like. BMW colors in recent years haven't been particularly interesting but I like the green on the concept and the angled look.

dstampfer (View Profile)

Posted on 3/8/2018 7:43:14 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

The BMW is ugly. It's like BMW has been stung by the criticism that their cars look like they are stuck in 2005 stylistically, so they asked Lexus to graft on some incoherent surfacing detail.

The problem with the AMG is that the CLS is a thousand times better looking.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 3/8/2018 8:06:12 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

The BMW M8. All week long. Twice on Sunday.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 3/8/2018 9:09:37 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]