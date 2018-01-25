#GIMS: Hyundai Teases The Biggest And Baddest Santa Fe SUV Yet

Hyundai Motor has unveiled its first facts about the New Generation Santa Fe, which will celebrate its world premiere in February before making its debut at the Geneva Motor Show in early March.

The fourth generation Santa Fe continues the model’s global success story.

The new generation Santa Fe offers a comprehensive package of Hyundai’s latest active safety features under the Smart Sense technology umbrella. The innovative and industry-first Rear Occupant Alert monitors the rear seats to detect passengers and alerts the driver when leaving the car. The Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning is now enhanced by an automated braking function. To avoid the risk of collision when reversing out of narrow areas with limited visibility, the system warns the driver and applies the brakes automatically.

 




User Comments

TomM

A rear occupant monitor might be nice for idiots - but for most of us - we have had no trouble remembering that one of our kids was in the back seat. What's next - how about an alarm to tell us when there is one in the drivers seat!

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 1/25/2018 3:30:44 PM   

