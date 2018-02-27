#GIMS: Impressed Or Depressed? Lexus Reveals The UX Urban Crossover

Agent009 submitted on 2/27/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:58:49 AM

12 user comments | Views : 2,608 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Following last week's teaser, Lexus has just released the first official image of its new UX crossover, slated for its first public appearance next week at the Geneva Motor Show.

Like the UX concept (also pictured here) from Paris over a year ago, the production version retains aggressive styling, notably up front, and an overall youthful, more urban look. Lexus says the design “blends expressive bodywork with a compact size... (with its) muscular haunches and high beltline.” It’s also built on a new platform shared with the also relatively new Toyota C-HR.

Although no images have been released just yet, Lexus claims this bold styling carries over to the interior, which is described as “a highly focused driver’s cockpit with a wide and inviting passenger space.” The UX is also the replacement for the now discontinued and unloved CT 200h hatchback and is intended to serve as the new entry-level model.



Read Article


#GIMS: Impressed Or Depressed? Lexus Reveals The UX Urban Crossover

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

ilovecar2015

Not impressed or depressed. I think it goes well with the current Lexus' offerings. They will need to push next gen NX a little bigger. And if you like Lexus, you will like this, if you hate Lexus you will hate this. This will help their sales.

ilovecar2015 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/27/2018 10:29:09 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

malba2367

Fits in well with their lineup. I'm not overwhelmed personally, but it will be a huge sales success just like the other Lexus crossovers. Despite all the criticism on this website about Lexus, they seem to have a pretty good grasp on the crossover market.

malba2367 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/27/2018 10:33:07 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

countguy

Kill it with fire. That front end is still hideous.

countguy (View Profile)

Posted on 2/27/2018 10:55:37 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 10   

TomM

Completely agree - THe cow catcher grill is a complete non-starter for me - I would NEVER be caught buying one that looks like that

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 2/27/2018 2:28:34 PM | | Votes: 10   

TheSteve

As much as I intensely dislike Lexus's styling, Lex still has its fans. I'm still unsure if they like the look, or they buy one in spite of the look.

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 2/27/2018 4:06:20 PM | | Votes: 1   

knowitall1985

Just like the NX it will see huge results....

knowitall1985 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/27/2018 11:41:01 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

fiftysix

Neither. SCARED.

There is no excuse for producing something this hideous.

fiftysix (View Profile)

Posted on 2/27/2018 11:42:41 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

cidflekken

I can't help but keep thinking of the previous Infiniti QX50. So, nothing outstanding in its design, but will likely sell tons. Going to be interesting to see how it goes up against the GLA and X2, and maybe the QX30.

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 2/27/2018 2:54:41 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

joneshamilton

All I do is point at laugh at Lexus buyers.

joneshamilton (View Profile)

Posted on 2/27/2018 4:46:57 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

wilfred

Assuming it will be like $30-40k, this will eat into NX sales more than anything. I think this is a very bad move. I was expecting something wild like the C-HR, more of a 2 door look SUV.

wilfred (View Profile)

Posted on 2/27/2018 4:52:06 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

valhallakey

I still don’t get the oragimi styling, a line hear a break there and they seem random around the car. Never has seemed like a cohesive design unit it worked on it.

valhallakey (View Profile)

Posted on 2/27/2018 6:44:38 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

Powerfully underwhelming and dull.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/27/2018 8:49:09 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]