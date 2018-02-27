GIMS: Impressed Or Depressed? Lexus Reveals The UX Urban Crossover

Following last week's teaser, Lexus has just released the first official image of its new UX crossover, slated for its first public appearance next week at the Geneva Motor Show. Like the UX concept (also pictured here) from Paris over a year ago, the production version retains aggressive styling, notably up front, and an overall youthful, more urban look. Lexus says the design “blends expressive bodywork with a compact size... (with its) muscular haunches and high beltline.” It’s also built on a new platform shared with the also relatively new Toyota C-HR.



Although no images have been released just yet, Lexus claims this bold styling carries over to the interior, which is described as “a highly focused driver’s cockpit with a wide and inviting passenger space.” The UX is also the replacement for the now discontinued and unloved CT 200h hatchback and is intended to serve as the new entry-level model.







