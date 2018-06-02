#GIMS: Impressed Yet? Hyundai Releases More Next Generation Santa Fe Teasers

Agent009 submitted on 2/6/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:16:03 PM

5 user comments | Views : 1,432 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Hyundai Motor unveils its first images of the New Generation Santa Fe which will celebrate its world premiere in February 2018.

The company’s largest passenger car, it represents Hyundai’s strong SUV heritage and continues its global success story. The fourth generation Santa Fe is a powerful, premium-designed SUV with class-leading roominess.

The Santa Fe displays a modern and elegant appearance complemented by eye-catching twin headlights and the Cascading Grille, Hyundai’s SUV-family identity. The exterior design is characterized by a powerful wide stance and an athletic, bold look. It features refined lines that reinforce the car’s status at the top of Hyundai’s SUV line-up. The Santa Fe interior design combines premium quality with a horizontal and roomy layout and enhanced visibility.

Its exterior dimensions make the New Generation Santa Fe appear even more prominent. With a length of 4,770 mm, a width of 1,890 mm and a longer wheelbase, it also provides more comfort for its passengers.

Hyundai truly cares about the customer’s well-being and offers best-in-class safety features.

As part of its SmartSense technology, the Santa Fe offers a comprehensive package of Hyundai’s latest active safety features, making advanced technology affordable. Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist is a Hyundai first. When reversing out of areas with low visibility, the system not only warns the driver if vehicles approach from the side – it also applies the brakes automatically. The Safety Exit Assist prevents accidents when vehicles approach from behind by temporarily locking the doors, so that passengers will exit the car safely.

Further details of the New Generation Santa Fe will be disclosed at the world premiere before making its debut at the Geneva Motor Show in March 2018.




#GIMS: Impressed Yet? Hyundai Releases More Next Generation Santa Fe Teasers

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

TomM

I suppose that you might consider this a better looker than the previous one - but it is still a Hyundai. I know better than to believe that interior being shown is the standard one on the Lowest priced version.

It still has to compete with other brands - virtually all of which have better desirability than Hyundai. Eventually - Hyundai will earn its place to be next to Ford - and Chevy - and Toyota - and Nissan - and VW - at the entry level. Because they have two brands on basically the same level - it will take longer for Hyundai to get there.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 2/6/2018 3:47:55 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

countguy

looks decent. should do well with those kia buyers wanting to move up to something a little better.

countguy (View Profile)

Posted on 2/6/2018 4:16:22 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

malba2367

Looks like a nice car. They will gain some sales the next couple years with this but they need it to hit the market ASAP...this is a very competitive segment and the heavy hitters (Explorer and Highlander) will be replaced in the next 1-3 years.

malba2367 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/6/2018 5:21:47 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

joneshamilton

A dash of Honda chrome unibrow, jeep lights, audi grill....

joneshamilton (View Profile)

Posted on 2/6/2018 5:23:17 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

carloslassiter

I look forward to getting one at Hertz after I ask for something better and they tell me this is all they have left.

carloslassiter (View Profile)

Posted on 2/6/2018 5:36:55 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]