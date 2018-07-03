#GIMS: Jaguar Confirms EV I-Pace SUV To Undercut Tesla's Model X By Over $10,000

After launching its first all-electric car, the I-Pace, last week, Jaguar now confirms US pricing for the new vehicle.


The British automaker announced that the vehicle will start at $69,500 in the U.S.
We also priced a fully equipped I-Pace and it brings the price to just over $98,000.
In the US, Jaguar is now also referring to the range of the I-Pace as “an estimated 240 miles.”
The company also announced more investments in EV infrastructure in the US with the release of US pricing today.


TomM

Virtually EVERYONE in this group has been predicting that TESLA would be in Jeopardy once Competition arrives - and the longer the delay in production of the Model 3 - the less viable Tesla becomes.

WE now have real competition on the door step - from REAL bonafide PREMIUM manufacturers(So far Porsche and Jaguar- etal ) who actually know how to mass produce product. WE expect even more in the next year. Meanwhile - Tesla still had not yet produced at half the rate that was projected.

With competition comes several things - Price Comparison (Where Tesla has a single no change price but surely the others will not do that) - Convenience Comparison - competitors have a far greater number of sales outlets (Hell - even YUGO had more) and Prestige comparison (Tesla is not a premium manufacturer - and is trying to move DOWN rather than up)

Add in a real problem getting Lithium around the world - and you get real problems for Tesla starting to come together.

