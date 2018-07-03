GIMS: Jaguar Confirms EV I-Pace SUV To Undercut Tesla's Model X By Over $10,000

After launching its first all-electric car, the I-Pace, last week, Jaguar now confirms US pricing for the new vehicle.

The British automaker announced that the vehicle will start at $69,500 in the U.S.

We also priced a fully equipped I-Pace and it brings the price to just over $98,000.

In the US, Jaguar is now also referring to the range of the I-Pace as “an estimated 240 miles.”

The company also announced more investments in EV infrastructure in the US with the release of US pricing today.





