GIMS: Land Rover Reveals To The World The BIG And BAD Range Rover SV Coupe

Agent00R submitted on 3/6/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:35:00 AM
It's been years since Land Rover's big daddy division, Range Rover, has shown us a flagship coupe.
Years ago, we were smitten by the Stormer concept but nothing ever came of it.Today though, that all changes.2018 Geneva Motor Show (GIMS)That's because an all-new, Range Rover coupe is here. Dubbed the SV Coupe, it is a project that was undertaken by the Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) team. As of now official details are quite slim. The only thing we're reading is that according to reports it will be limited to a worldwide production of 999 units. We'll update you when more information becomes available but, until then, enjoy the shots of what's sure to be a hot item. The 2018 Geneva Motor Show photo galleries are sponsored by Lexus.2018 Geneva Motor Show (GIMS)
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson— Agent00R (View Profile)
Sweet ride!— runninglogan1 (View Profile)
Posted on 3/6/2018 2:23:39 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1
Looks awkward. First it looks just like a RR Sport with two fewer doors. Second, normally two-door coupes have limited rear seat space. Obviously this one has a good amount of space, but it doesn't make sense that you would access that space from just the two front doors. Just odd to me. — cidflekken (View Profile)
Posted on 3/6/2018 5:03:26 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2
I completely agree. It looks thick and flabby. The Kardashians have all placed orders, I'm sure.— MDarringer (View Profile)
Posted on 3/6/2018 8:22:05 AM | | Votes: 1
Why not just have one door on the driver's side? Or maybe no doors and everyone has to climb in through the hatch?— carloslassiter (View Profile)
Posted on 3/6/2018 7:16:10 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1
I am just happy because they took the fake vent slats off the front door and put the opening in the front fender where it belongs (that is where the engine is). As far as a 2-door offering, it is silly, but the market for SUV's (impractical coupe designs + ultra high performance) no longer makes a great deal of sense anyway. The real Range Rover should remain the top model.— CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)
Posted on 3/6/2018 9:06:37 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1
