GIMS: Land Rover Reveals To The World The BIG And BAD Range Rover SV Coupe

It's been years since Land Rover's big daddy division, Range Rover, has shown us a flagship coupe. Years ago, we were smitten by the Stormer concept but nothing ever came of it.



Today though, that all changes.



2018 Geneva Motor Show (GIMS)



That's because an all-new, Range Rover coupe is here. Dubbed the SV Coupe, it is a project that was undertaken by the Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) team. As of now official details are quite slim. The only thing we're reading is that according to reports it will be limited to a worldwide production of 999 units.



We'll update you when more information becomes available but, until then, enjoy the shots of what's sure to be a hot item.





