GIMS: Lexus Planning A MAJOR Reveal For The Geneva Motor Show? What Could It Be?

It seems that all signs are pointing to “Yes. ” At least when you consider that Lexus may be hosting a major product reveal at one of the largest European motor shows.

At the moment there hasn’t been any official word passed along; however, we have a couple clues that suggest Geneva will be the place where something BIG from Lexus goes down.

First of all, the UX sport-utility vehicle that was shown in Paris got a very, very big response. According to reports, the vehicle has been confirmed for production by senior Lexus officials.

In addition, Lexus North America’s head honcho, Jeff Bracken, has noted that “Our (Lexus’) dealers are all over us to produce that concept vehicle.”

While there’s no doubt that this would be a welcome addition to the North American product portfolio, we’re going to wager that the European market would welcome it with arms wide open as well. That’s because compact SUV sales have been quite robust abroad.

We’re thinking it’s a “go” for the UX production vehicle and we’ll be seeing it for the first time in Geneva.