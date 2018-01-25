#GIMS: Lexus Planning A MAJOR Reveal For The Geneva Motor Show? What Could It Be?

It seems that all signs are pointing to “Yes.

” At least when you consider that Lexus may be hosting a major product reveal at one of the largest European motor shows.

 

At the moment there hasn’t been any official word passed along; however, we have a couple clues that suggest Geneva will be the place where something BIG from Lexus goes down. 

 

First of all, the UX sport-utility vehicle that was shown in Paris got a very, very big response. According to reports, the vehicle has been confirmed for production by senior Lexus officials.

 

In addition, Lexus North America’s head honcho, Jeff Bracken, has noted that “Our (Lexus’) dealers are all over us to produce that concept vehicle.” 

 

While there’s no doubt that this would be a welcome addition to the North American product portfolio, we’re going to wager that the European market would welcome it with arms wide open as well. That’s because compact SUV sales have been quite robust abroad. 

 

We’re thinking it’s a “go” for the UX production vehicle and we’ll be seeing it for the first time in Geneva. 




User Comments

MDarringer

It could be the UX given that such a model would be more practical for Europe. I'd love to see the production version of the LF1 instead. I'm not much interested in a Lexus CHR.

PUGPROUD

LC500F or LC500 convertible...Lexus has to expand this model to keep it relevant.

TheSteve

Re: "What could it be?" -- Ugly? At least, to my eyes.

fiftysix

What will it be?

UGLY!!!!

mre30

What will it be?

The most desperately needed upgrade in the Lexus lineup is the GX460 SUV (Land Cruiser Prado in other markets). When is replacement due for that?

Though, whatever it is, it will be ugly.

TomM

Until Lexus decides to change its front end cow catcher styling -
The new car will be UGLY!

