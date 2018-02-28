GIMS: Lexus RC300h F Sport Black Edition Breaks Cover - Will It Get You Off The Couch And Down To The Dealer?

Lexus will arrive at the 2018 Geneva motor show with the Lexus RC 300h F Sport Black Edition. As the name suggests, Lexus has imparted a host of visual changes on the coupe to give it a none-more-black colour scheme. Unfortunately there are no mechanical changes to speak of. Based on the Lexus RC 300h F Sport, the model will go on sale in May 2018 priced from £45,165.

For that hefty sum you’ll get a dash of exclusivity, courtesy of the Graphite Black paintwork,19-inch alloys with a two-tone silver-black finish, black window trim-surrounds and a darker chrome grille.