#GIMS: Lexus RC300h F Sport Black Edition Breaks Cover - Will It Get You Off The Couch And Down To The Dealer?

Agent009 submitted on 2/28/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:57:54 AM

6 user comments | Views : 2,220 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.evo.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Lexus will arrive at the 2018 Geneva motor show with the Lexus RC 300h F Sport Black Edition.

As the name suggests, Lexus has imparted a host of visual changes on the coupe to give it a none-more-black colour scheme. Unfortunately there are no mechanical changes to speak of. Based on the Lexus RC 300h F Sport, the model will go on sale in May 2018 priced from £45,165.

 

For that hefty sum you’ll get a dash of exclusivity, courtesy of the Graphite Black paintwork,19-inch alloys with a two-tone silver-black finish, black window trim-surrounds and a darker chrome grille.



Read Article


#GIMS: Lexus RC300h F Sport Black Edition Breaks Cover - Will It Get You Off The Couch And Down To The Dealer?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

countguy

lmao, no!

countguy (View Profile)

Posted on 2/28/2018 10:17:17 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

TheSteve

When I was shopping for my last car, Lexus was one of the first websites I visited. Their style turned me off (in a big way), and kept me out of their showrooms. I still feel the same about Lexus. But that's just me.

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 2/28/2018 1:20:37 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

cidflekken

0-62 in 8.6 seconds?? LOL hell no.

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 2/28/2018 4:06:45 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 4   

joneshamilton

Sorry Lexus, no matter what color you paint, your cars are the ugliest in production on the entire planet.

joneshamilton (View Profile)

Posted on 2/28/2018 5:03:16 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

skinny

Hell no. Fix the weight issue, put a modern engine in it, and nix some of the gimmicky styling, namely the fake vents on the rear bumper and maybe.

skinny (View Profile)

Posted on 2/28/2018 8:11:36 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

USNA1999

Lexus will stop making RCs pretty soon, they are not selling them.

USNA1999 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/28/2018 8:28:24 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]