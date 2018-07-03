#GIMS: New Supra To Be Built In Germany And Feature Unique Tuning To Differ From Z4 Sibling

Toyota has the revived Supra, still as a concept, on display at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, and we have more good news to share.

Top Gear claims the final production version of the sports car will make its debut in Detroit in January next year, and will feature a BMW-sourced inline-six turbocharged gasoline engine.

Like it or not, the production Supra will receive a straight-six turbo engine from BMW. No Lexus V8 and no hybrid, at least initially. “Few car companies have straight-six engines. Toyota did but it doesn’t any longer,” Toyota’s European R&D boss, Gerald Killmans, commented, confirming the Japanese engineers will recalibrate the biturbo inline-six from BMW.

User Comments

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Made in Germany. Probably on the BMW Z5 production line. Likely very little actual Toyota parts content in the car. So not a real Toyota. So not a real Supra. Just a sad turn of events all around. It will hit the market with a thud sometime in 2019.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 3/7/2018 4:15:10 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

zlives

i'll buy one probably if its any good...

zlives (View Profile)

Posted on 3/7/2018 6:40:34 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

