GIMS: New Supra To Be Built In Germany And Feature Unique Tuning To Differ From Z4 Sibling

Toyota has the revived Supra, still as a concept, on display at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, and we have more good news to share.
Top Gear claims the final production version of the sports car will make its debut in Detroit in January next year, and will feature a BMW-sourced inline-six turbocharged gasoline engine.
Like it or not, the production Supra will receive a straight-six turbo engine from BMW. No Lexus V8 and no hybrid, at least initially. “Few car companies have straight-six engines. Toyota did but it doesn’t any longer,” Toyota’s European R&D boss, Gerald Killmans, commented, confirming the Japanese engineers will recalibrate the biturbo inline-six from BMW.
Geneva Motor Show Photo Gallery
