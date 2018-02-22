GIMS: Polestar 1 To Debut In Geneva - Who Should Worry?

If you happen to be in Geneva between March 8 and 18, then you may want to pay a visit to the Polestar stand, at the car event, which signals the European debut of Volvo’s electrified performance brand.

The show will commence on March 6, with the first press day, and this is when Polestar will host a media event, at 16:30 CET (10:30am EST), bringing its first standalone product forward: the Polestar 1.

“We are looking forward to exhibiting at the Geneva Motor Show, and are excited to hear feedback and see the reactions from the public on our first car and our new brand”, said Polestar’s CEO, Thomas Ingenlath.