#GIMS: Polestar 1 To Debut In Geneva - Who Should Worry?

If you happen to be in Geneva between March 8 and 18, then you may want to pay a visit to the Polestar stand, at the car event, which signals the European debut of Volvo’s electrified performance brand.

The show will commence on March 6, with the first press day, and this is when Polestar will host a media event, at 16:30 CET (10:30am EST), bringing its first standalone product forward: the Polestar 1.

“We are looking forward to exhibiting at the Geneva Motor Show, and are excited to hear feedback and see the reactions from the public on our first car and our new brand”, said Polestar’s CEO, Thomas Ingenlath.



TomM

No one needs to care

This is NOT an EV- it is a Hybrid first of all. And .....

At those prices this car had better be absolutely perfect - because a second tier premium manufacturer will be hard pressed to sell many of them for those prices.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 2/22/2018 2:46:35 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

SanJoseDriver

No one should worry, this is so niche and low-volume that there will hardly be any impact.

Posted on 2/22/2018 2:51:56 PM

Posted on 2/22/2018 2:51:56 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

fiftysix

Clearly Tesla is terrified, they have their P.R. here on Spies downplaying it already.

Posted on 2/22/2018 3:47:35 PM

Posted on 2/22/2018 3:47:35 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Tiberius1701A

At least Volvo/Polestar doesn't over-promise and they have their quality in check. Teasla, not so much.

Posted on 2/22/2018 3:53:45 PM

Posted on 2/22/2018 3:53:45 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

countguy

easy, tesla

Posted on 2/22/2018 4:17:05 PM

Posted on 2/22/2018 4:17:05 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

