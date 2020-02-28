GIMS: SPIED! How Do YOU Like Me Now? FULLY Nude And In Silver, All-new Porsche 911 Turbo Is Spotted AGAIN!

Well, how about that?



According to the Carscoops team, it has received a user-submitted image of an all-new Porsche 911 Turbo. It's TBD if it is a standard Turbo or Turbo S as this image does not make it clear.



Featuring a different set of wheels, chrome trim and similarly darkened headlights, it's a tough call.



If I was a betting man — and I am — I'd say this is the standard Turbo variant. Fingers crossed it gets Porsche's carbon ceramic big brake kit standard. See the yellow calipers?



While the 2020 Geneva Motor Show has been canceled, expect reveals to go on without a hitch. As we're in the digital age, the show must go on in its own way.



Stay tuned for both coupe and convertible variants of the all-new 911 Turbo and Turbo S.









One of our readers sent us another photo of the new 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo (possibly in 'S' specification) completely undisguised. Today, we also learned from our sources that Porsche will present both the Coupe and Convertible versions of the new 911 Turbo at the Geneva Motor Show next week.



