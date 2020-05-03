GIMS: SURPRISE! Genesis Unveils The All-new G80 — Are YOU Feeling Its All-new Look, INSIDE and OUT?

Well, this was unexpected.



Although we've seen a slew of spy shots of the all-new Genesis G80 sedan, we weren't expecting it to debut. But, today's the day.



While there's not an official drop of details, we've received initial images and preliminary info from the automaker. We suspect in the next month there will be geo-specific details for the U.S. market G80 sedan.



Until then, hang tight.



From what we gather though, expect it to share powertrains with the all-new GV80 sport-utility vehicle. That means two forced induction engines — one 2.5-liter four-cylinder and one 3.5-liter six-cylinder motor.



As we await further details, we want to know: What do YOU think of the G80's all-new look, INSIDE and OUT?





Genesis' press release follows:



GENESIS REVEALS ALL-NEW G80, NEWEST EXPRESSION OF ATHLETIC ELEGANCE DESIGN LANGUAGE The all-new Genesis G80 presents the brand’s “Athletic Elegance” design language interpreted as a midsize luxury sedan

Signature design elements incorporated include the Crest Grille and double-lined Quadlamps inspired from the Genesis logo

The all-new G80 will debut in the Korean market in March and features an all-new platform, powertrains and high-tech systems (March 5, Seoul) Genesis today unveiled the all-new G80 to online audiences via a series of design renderings. The all-new G80 is the third-generation model which leads Genesis in the luxury market as a mid-sized, executive luxury sedan. "The Genesis design DNA begins from the logo itself," said Luc Donckerwolke, Executive Vice President, Chief Design Officer of Hyundai Motor Group. "The crest of the logo becomes the Crest Grille and the two lines of the wings become the Quadlamps. In other words, the design starts with the brand, and design is the brand." The “Athletic Elegance” design language allows variations in design interpretations by enabling a carefully-considered balance between the two opposing characteristics, Athleticism and Elegance. The all-new G80 is the core of the Genesis model line-up and offers a unique interpretation of the midsize luxury sedan. In particular, the Crest Grille, and the two lines of the Quadlamps circumventing all sides of the vehicle are signature design elements of the brand, first introduced in the GV80 and now in the all-new G80. “A relationship begins at first sight. The distinctive “two lines” signature of the Quadlamps presents a clear and unique Genesis identity within seconds,” said Sang Yup Lee, Senior Vice President, Head of Genesis Design. “No matter what body type, sedan or SUV, the Quadlamps and Athletic Elegance design language present a distinctive brand identity, and this will enable Genesis to offer a fresh alternative within the existing luxury space.” The G80 offers uncompromising style and practicality representing the most modern interpretation of the classic sedan profile with an ideal rear-wheel drive proportion and smooth coupe like roofline. The side features a long sweeping Parabolic Line from front to rear flowing gently downwards, evoking the elegance of classic cars of the past. This is counterbalanced with an upswept chrome line to maintain directional posture. The sharp athletic power lines of the front and rear fenders emphasize the powerful stance of the 20-inch wheels. The rear image is defined by the Quadlamps and the horseshoe shaped negative surface of the decklid. The trunk release button and surrounding chrome garnish mimics the shape of the Genesis logo to reassert the brand’s visual identity. "Inside, the Beauty of White Space’ theme represents our journey to achieve the perfect balance between personal space and state-of-the-art technology.” said Sang Yup Lee. "We question the status quo. Technology should not dominate and only present itself when necessary. This is the new luxury experience our Genesis customers expect in today’s high-end user experience.” At the front, the dashboard is deconstructed to an expansive open space featuring a widescreen 14.5-inch infotainment screen. The slim air conditioning vent visually stretches the width of the cabin. Special care was taken to reduce the thickness of the A-pillars and the size of the rearview mirror, giving the driver a relaxed and panoramic view when seated. The all-new G80 will debut this month and features a new design, platform, powertrains and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).



