GIMS: Startech Takes The Aston Martin DB11 To New Levels With The STARTECH PowerXtra SP610

The Aston Martin DB11 is available with two different engines. Because the turbocharged four-liter eight-cylinder comes from Mercedes-Benz, it was logical for STARTECH to adapt a BRABUS performance upgrade for this engine, which usually is installed in various Mercedes 63 models.



This in-house technology transfer resulted in the STARTECH PowerXtra SP610 “powered by BRABUS” performance upgrade. The power unit engineers used state-of-the-art test bench technology and extensive test-drives on racetracks and public roads to develop a performance kit that boosts the power output of the turbocharged DB11 V8 by 73.6 kW / 100 hp.



To this end, they adapt a plug-and-play auxiliary control module, which provides the engine control unit with special mapping for injection and ignition, and increases the boost pressure as well. As a result, the peak power jumps from stock 375 kW / 510 hp to 448 kW / 610 hp at a low 6,000 rpm. Peak torque increases from 675 to 800 Nm, on tap constantly between 2,000 and 5,000 rpm.



In harmonious concert with the eight-speed automatic transmission, the DB11 V8 with STARTECH PowerXtra SP610 “powered by BRABUS” performance upgrade sprints from rest to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds. The top speed increases to 310 km/h.



The aerodynamic-enhancement components developed for the Aston Martin by the STARTECH designers combine form and function. They fit all variants of the DB11. The components are made from carbon and come with a choice of high-gloss or matte coating. Alternatively, customers can opt for a variant with a glossy black paint finish.







The new bodywork components emphasize the dynamic lines of the Gran Turismo while optimizing the aerodynamics at the same time. The STARTECH front spoiler with tall flaps on both sides was designed to attach to the lower section of the front bumper. The STARTECH aerodynamic-enhancement component not only lends the sports car an even more distinctive face, but also reduces front-axle lift at high speeds.



At the sides, the STARTECH rocker panels, which repeat the styling element of the front flaps ahead of the rear wheels, give the DB11 a longer and sleeker visual stance. STARTECH also gave the rear end an appearance reminiscent of motor racing. The show car in Geneva is fitted with the naked-carbon version of the STARTECH diffuser. It impresses not only with its sophisticated air routing, but also with a particularly striking feature: the central LED backup light in Formula 1 style. The STARTECH exhaust embellishers, which are combined with the production exhaust of the sports car, provide another upgrade for the rear appearance. They come with a choice of glossy black or chrome finish. The STARTECH-refined DB 11 at the Geneva Motor Show 2018 is presented with ‘Dark Chrome’ embellishers.







Another option for the show car is the copper-colored special paint finish of the roofline on both sides. The horizontal braces on the front fenders and the brake calipers were likewise painted the same copper shade to add further contrast to the anthracite-colored bodywork.



In addition, the exclusive appearance is characterized by STARTECH Monostar M 21-inch wheels, which were tailor-made for the Aston Martin. The design features five pairs of spokes combined with a hub cover that gives the wheel the appearance of a center lock rim as used in motor racing. The stylized center lock nut comes with a choice of black, silver, red or blue electroplating. On this show car, copper-colored pinstripes adorn five of the ten spokes of the high-gloss black wheels. At the front, size 9Jx21 wheels with 275/35 ZR 21 Pirelli P Zero high-performance tires make full use of the available space under the wheel arches. At the back, size 325/25 ZR 21 tires mounted on rims 11.5 inches wide do their best to provide maximum traction.



One particular specialty of the German refinement specialist is the creation of STARTECH interiors, which are crafted in the company upholstery shop with great love of detail. The interior of the vehicle in Geneva combines gray leather with sporty carbon elements and details, which on this vehicle are finished in dark chrome or copper rather than the standard chrome or silver.



The use of quilting and embroidery for finishing the leather on seats, door panels, headliner and rear deck is equally special. In addition to the high-precision quilting, the leather is also contrasted with copper-colored yarn.



However, the cockpit mesmerizes not only with the extravagant upholstery design. The STARTECH sports steering wheel with flat bottom makes getting in and out easier. What is more: It also captivates with its unusual appearance that combines leather and carbon.



This hi-tech material is also used for all seat components that in standard specification are manufactured from hard plastic. Carbon is likewise the material of choice for the inlays, with which STARTECH replaces the standard noble-wood trim.



Further exclusive ideas for the interior are the scuff plates with backlit STARTECH logo and the high-quality floor mats with color-coordinated leather edging.



