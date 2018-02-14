#GIMS: Subaru Viziv Tourer May Be A Preview Of A Sexy WRX Wagon

Subaru has released an image of a new concept called the Viziv Tourer that will be revealed at next month’s Geneva motor show.

The model offers direct insight into the look of a future WRX estate, which is due to be launched alongside a WRX saloon – the latter of which was first previewed in concept form in autumn last year (and is pictured below).

Only the Viziv Tourer’s tail-lights and bootlid are visible in the picture, but they show that the car will have similar design details to the saloon. This suggests the front end will be near-identical and sport the same slim light design as the regular Viziv concept.



User Comments

cidflekken

"Sexy" and "Subaru" do not ever belong in the same sentence.

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 2/14/2018   

