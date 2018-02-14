GIMS: Subaru Viziv Tourer May Be A Preview Of A Sexy WRX Wagon

Subaru has released an image of a new concept called the Viziv Tourer that will be revealed at next month’s Geneva motor show.

The model offers direct insight into the look of a future WRX estate, which is due to be launched alongside a WRX saloon – the latter of which was first previewed in concept form in autumn last year (and is pictured below).

Only the Viziv Tourer’s tail-lights and bootlid are visible in the picture, but they show that the car will have similar design details to the saloon. This suggests the front end will be near-identical and sport the same slim light design as the regular Viziv concept.