GIMS: Subaru's Viziv Tourer Just Made Wagons Cool Again

Subaru's recent Viziv concepts all follow the same theme: Bold design that kinda-sorta previews an upcoming production model. The same is true of this new Viziv Tourer concept, which debuts at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show this week. Underneath all that angular sheetmetal might be the bones of the next-generation Outback wagon.

At 188 inches long, the Viziv Tourer is nearly as long as the current-generation Outback. Yes, the front fascia is way too aggressive for something as mainstream as an Outback and that hood scoop likely won't make it to production. But Subaru clearly states that this wagon has crossover-ish intentions.



