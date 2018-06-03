#GIMS: Subaru's Viziv Tourer Just Made Wagons Cool Again

Subaru's recent Viziv concepts all follow the same theme: Bold design that kinda-sorta previews an upcoming production model.

The same is true of this new Viziv Tourer concept, which debuts at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show this week. Underneath all that angular sheetmetal might be the bones of the next-generation Outback wagon.

At 188 inches long, the Viziv Tourer is nearly as long as the current-generation Outback. Yes, the front fascia is way too aggressive for something as mainstream as an Outback and that hood scoop likely won't make it to production. But Subaru clearly states that this wagon has crossover-ish intentions.

User Comments

skytop

Hard to believe this attractive Viziv design came out of Subaru.

skytop (View Profile)

Posted on 3/6/2018 10:04:04 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

stiffy

The production version might end up with an isuzu badge in some parts if the world...

stiffy (View Profile)

Posted on 3/6/2018 10:39:20 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Gambit

Venza? Is that you?

Gambit (View Profile)

Posted on 3/6/2018 1:11:41 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

t_bone

Nope, this is still present-day crossover design language. I'd like to see a wagon something like the Honda Urban EV Concept.

t_bone (View Profile)

Posted on 3/6/2018 6:26:19 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

Great looking, but Subaru has no great looking cars. Their concepts never become reality. So why bother with concepts?

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 3/6/2018 6:46:26 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

dumpsty

i wont get my hopes up too high believing that the corresponding production model will be a copy of the concept. it will only be minimally visually similar in concept of design. otherwise generic.

dumpsty (View Profile)

Posted on 3/6/2018 7:23:47 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

WRX wagon concept would be my guess. A bit too "out there" in the design for a new Legacy/Outback model.

CANADIANCOMMENTS
Posted on 3/6/2018 7:56:47 PM

Posted on 3/6/2018 7:56:47 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

