#GIMS: TEASED! Bugatti Has SOMETHING Up Its Sleeve For Geneva, WHAT Could It Be?

You had to know that when Bugatti introduced its standard, road-going Chiron that it wouldn't be the only variant up for grabs.

Bugatti, ultimately, is all about its ability to break speed records. 

It's time for the Chiron to step up to the plate. 

Although the standard vehicle is very capable in its own respect, the reality is that it could be a bit more focused. And that's where the more hardcore version comes into play.

While we do not have any official word on what Volkswagen's Bugatti will be sharing with the glob, we think it's pretty obvious. In a teaser clip put out via social media, Bugatti notes that it is "Further shaping our category." 

More power, better aerodynamic tricks and an all-new speed record certainly would reset all the benchmarks. So, what do YOU think Bugatti will be revealing in only a few hours' time?





TomM

Bugatti has developed an Optional COFFEE MAKER - so designed to brew the perfect cup along with a container that NEVER spills coffee on the interior of the car or its occupants at ANY speed!



TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 3/6/2018 5:49:00 AM   

mre30

"Bugatti has something up its sleeve for Geneva"....

What could it be? Speed record? Who cares?

We want a $1,000,000 Bugatti SUV based on the Cayenne/Touareg/Q7 platform! It would cover the micro SUV segments not addressed by the Touareg, Bentayga, Cayeene, Q7, or Urus.

Why not? It could be called the Royale.

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 3/6/2018 8:01:09 AM   

Tiberius1701A

Answer: Something ridiculously expensive and hideous looking.

Tiberius1701A (View Profile)

Posted on 3/6/2018 8:19:43 AM   

MDarringer

Oh look, a new paint scheme.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 3/6/2018 8:20:43 AM   

joneshamilton

Another rebadged VW?

joneshamilton (View Profile)

Posted on 3/6/2018 8:22:50 AM   

