GIMS: TEASED! Hyundai Releases A Clip Of Its All-new Prophecy Concept — Are YOU Intrigued?

Hyundai and Kia have been on a bit of a roll lately. Kudos to the marque.



After a successful period a handful of years ago, the marques seemed to slip into a bit of complacency. Clearly, it's starting to fire on all cylinders once again.



With cars like the Telluride, Veloster R, Palisade and Ioniq, there's some good work coming out of Korea. Can the automaker keep it up though?



Set to debut at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show (GIMS) is an all-new electric vehicle concept. Dubbed Prophecy, it certainly is being cast as the soothsayer.



In the company-issued teaser video, it is an extremely brief look at key components. From what little we can gather, and after a lot of starting and stopping the nine-second clip, we're thinking it's going to be a slinky sedan that takes some creative license from the Tesla Model S and Porsche Taycan.



Likely, it will be a design study with no plans to build the exact auto. Expect elements to make their way into production cars down the road.







