GIMS: TEASED + VIDEO! Porsche Revs Up Enthusiasts For Its 911 Turbo And Turbo S Debut

The automakers sure do have their work cut out for themselves.

Now that the 2020 Geneva Motor Show has been canceled due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus, automakers have to switch gears — pun intended.

Now with digital debuts slated to happen, manufacturers have to get audiences to tune into their live streams.

To continue drumming up excitement for the all-new Porsche 911 Turbo and Turbo S, the boys and girls from Stuttgart dropped a teaser clip yesterday.

According to reports, you should expect ex-Formula 1 driver Mark Webber to lead the event, which is said to debut both the coupe and convertible models.

In the meantime, you can see LEAKED images of the all-new 911 Turbo and 911 Turbo S here.








MDarringer

Laziest job in the auto industry: working on a new 911. Nothing changes EVER.

Posted on 2/29/2020 11:24:06 AM

Posted on 2/29/2020 11:24:06 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

countguy

Looking good. Any new sports car is always welcome in the sea of bland soccer mom cuvs/suvs

Posted on 2/29/2020 12:44:41 PM

Posted on 2/29/2020 12:44:41 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

New? What about it is new? This is a mild nip/tuck.

Posted on 2/29/2020 3:40:51 PM

Posted on 2/29/2020 3:40:51 PM | | Votes: 0   

