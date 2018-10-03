GIMS: TWO For The Price Of ONE — All-new VIDEOs Give Us A TASTE Of The All-new Ferrari 488 Pista

In the world of Ferrari, it's tough to top its hardcore, V8-powered models. All you have to do is take one out and put it through its paces to understand why.



And with the latest variant, the 488 GTB, Ferrari really outdid itself. That's because the car does everything well. Frankly, I think it's the best supercar out there right now.



After being blown away with the McLaren 650S, the Italian stallion just makes it seem a bit too immature.



But that was only the start. As we noted days ago, Ferrari has an all-new even more serious 488 variant. Dubbed the 488 Pista, it will follow up on cars like the 348 Speciale, 355 Fiorano, 360 Challenge Stradale, 430 Scuderia and 458 Speciale.



So, what's 700+ Ferrari horsepower like in a lightweight, more taut 488? Well, we can't tell you but we can show you via two all-new clips that have been released since the car's launch. See below and let us know what you think!





The Ferrari 488 Pista is powered by the most powerful V8 engine in the Maranello marque’s history and is the company’s special series sports car with the highest level yet of technological transfer from racing. In fact the name, meaning ‘track’ in Italian, was chosen specifically to testify to Ferrari’s unparalleled heritage in motor sports.









The new Ferrari 488 Pista takes centre stage at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show.







