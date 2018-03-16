GIMS: The BEST Of Geneva — WHICH Auto Debut Was FIRE And WHICH Reveal Was DIRE?

There's no question about it.
One of the biggest European automotive shows is the Geneva Motor Show (GIMS). A place for the reveal of radical concepts, it too is also home to the roll out of all-new vehicles that are expected to reshape the industry.
So it's not wonder why it gets so much attention from all the automakers.
Best of Geneva (GIMS)
From what we can remember, this is the first time that Toyota's luxury division, Lexus, has brought forth an all-new, global vehicle debut to Geneva. In form the UX, it is yet another compact sport-utility vehicle offering from the "L" brand.
Also, check out the incredibly bold Aston Martin Lagonda concept. While Aston has, traditionally, always played it safe because of its tight cash flow situation, it had a helluva 2017 and now that it's partnered with Mercedes-Benz, who knows what the future will bring for the marque.
And speaking of the three-pointed star, it's pretty hard to have not so lovey dovey feelings for the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door. Dubbed the GT63 S, it is the first four-door vehicle to be developed from the ground up by AMG.
All that said, however, we've got to know: WHICH reveal to YOU was FIRE and which debut was DIRE?
The Geneva Motor Show photo galleries are sponsored by Lexus.
