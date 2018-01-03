GIMS: The START Of A New Beginning? Geneva May END The Age Of The Car Show Booth Babe

A year ago, two blondes in skintight silver mini dresses and stiletto heels were stationed at Ssangyong Motor Co. ’s display at the Geneva car show. When the annual event reopens Tuesday, the South Korean manufacturer’s “booth babes” -- as they are known in the industry -- will be gone, replaced by male and female models dressed in sportswear to promote its line up of pick-ups and cars. Ssangyong isn’t alone in bowing to pressure from the global #MeToo movement against sexual harassment. Larger automakers including Toyota Motor Corp. and Nissan Motor Co. have also said they will cut back on the coquetry in Geneva...



