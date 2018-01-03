#GIMS: The START Of A New Beginning? Geneva May END The Age Of The Car Show Booth Babe

A year ago, two blondes in skintight silver mini dresses and stiletto heels were stationed at Ssangyong Motor Co.
’s display at the Geneva car show.
 
When the annual event reopens Tuesday, the South Korean manufacturer’s “booth babes” -- as they are known in the industry -- will be gone, replaced by male and female models dressed in sportswear to promote its line up of pick-ups and cars.
 
Ssangyong isn’t alone in bowing to pressure from the global #MeToo movement against sexual harassment. Larger automakers including Toyota Motor Corp. and Nissan Motor Co. have also said they will cut back on the coquetry in Geneva...


User Comments

TomM

THat will be a big problem for LExus - after all - who would actually go to a Lexus booth to see one of their "styles" of car???????

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 3/1/2018 7:01:02 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Aspy11

Keep the female hookers, but add male hookers for equality.

Aspy11 (View Profile)

Posted on 3/1/2018 7:58:21 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

I feel for the poor prostitutes who will lose this gig of being able to make money while not standing in the cold waiting for ugly men to pay them to perform.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 3/1/2018 8:14:10 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

carloslassiter

Thanks Obama.

carloslassiter (View Profile)

Posted on 3/1/2018 8:32:20 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

So, you're advocating for sexism?

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 3/1/2018 8:54:05 AM | | Votes: 1   

