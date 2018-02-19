GIMS: Volkswagen Reveals Sketches Of ID Vizzion Luxury EV Sedan

Volkswagen has revealed the ID Vizzion in a series of sketches ahead of the car’s official appearance at the Geneva motor show in March.

The saloon, a follow-up concept to the ID hatchback, ID Crozz SUV and ID Buzz Microbus concepts, shows another prong of VW’s electric assault post-Dieselgate.

Power is claimed to be 297bhp and the car maxes out at 112mph. A 111kWh lithium-ion battery pack provides a range of up to 413 miles, combined with the effect of the car’s regenerative braking. Motors front and rear power all four wheels.