GIMS: Volkswagen Reveals Sketches Of ID Vizzion Luxury EV Sedan

Agent009 submitted on 2/19/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:52:08 PM

5 user comments | Views : 1,480 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Volkswagen has revealed the ID Vizzion in a series of sketches ahead of the car’s official appearance at the Geneva motor show in March.

 

The saloon, a follow-up concept to the ID hatchback, ID Crozz SUV and ID Buzz Microbus concepts, shows another prong of VW’s electric assault post-Dieselgate.

Power is claimed to be 297bhp and the car maxes out at 112mph. A 111kWh lithium-ion battery pack provides a range of up to 413 miles, combined with the effect of the car’s regenerative braking. Motors front and rear power all four wheels.



Read Article


GIMS: Volkswagen Reveals Sketches Of ID Vizzion Luxury EV Sedan

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

Where does VW get its names?

A swoopy thing like this should have been the new Jetta, not the horrific mess we're getting.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/19/2018 1:20:16 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

TomM

A design like that has absolutely no chance of reaching "concept" stage today. And even what does reach concept - there will still be more adaptation for the real world. ALL of the manufacturers have wonderful looking SKETCHES - and lest we forget the Ciel and the El Miraj- they even have great looking concepts.

THe problem is the huge corporations are also run by ALT-right people who will never actually produce them. By the time the concept is near production stage - and the accountants have gotten to it - it looks like a Cardboard box with wheels.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 2/19/2018 2:05:20 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -3   

MDarringer

Someone is trying too hard.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/19/2018 2:21:49 PM | | Votes: 4   

qwertyfla1

The Alt Left are loosing their minds and elections. TomM don't stop taking your meds. Now back to the tiki march with all the huge corporations heads so we can tell them not to make these concepts...

qwertyfla1 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/19/2018 2:33:14 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

carloslassiter

What in the world does this rendering have to do with politics? Nevermind - I don't want to know.

carloslassiter (View Profile)

Posted on 2/19/2018 5:48:34 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]