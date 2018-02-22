GIMS: With 520HP And A 7 Speed PDK, What Is There NOT To Like About The New 911 GT3 RS?

It’s finally here. After weeks of spy photos – most of which were thinly clad at best – and a very notable photo leak that we can now confirm was dead-on accurate, we have the new 911 GT3 RS in its natural, high-resolution state. The car will make its first public appearance in a few weeks at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, but its world debut is here and now, and it is glorious.



Managing the power is a seven-speed PDK gearbox that’s specially calibrated for the GT3 RS. Other updates include recalibrated rear-axle steering with 21-inch lightweight wheels wearing massive 325/30-series rubber at the back. Up front, the GT3 RS gets 20-inch wheels with 265/35-series tires. We have no idea what elastokinematic bearings are, but Porsche engineers nixed them on all suspension arms and instead use ball joints. Aerodynamic tweaks include the massive rigid rear wing, and the RS benefits from all kinds of weight reduction. Porsche doesn’t tell us exactly how much lighter this iteration of the 911 is, but it gets carbon fiber seats with lightweight door panels and reduced sound absorption, not to mention a new rear lid that’s also lighter.







