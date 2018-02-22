#GIMS: With 520HP And A 7 Speed PDK, What Is There NOT To Like About The New 911 GT3 RS?

It’s finally here.

After weeks of spy photos – most of which were thinly clad at best – and a very notable photo leak that we can now confirm was dead-on accurate, we have the new 911 GT3 RS in its natural, high-resolution state. The car will make its first public appearance in a few weeks at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, but its world debut is here and now, and it is glorious.

Managing the power is a seven-speed PDK gearbox that’s specially calibrated for the GT3 RS. Other updates include recalibrated rear-axle steering with 21-inch lightweight wheels wearing massive 325/30-series rubber at the back. Up front, the GT3 RS gets 20-inch wheels with 265/35-series tires. We have no idea what elastokinematic bearings are, but Porsche engineers nixed them on all suspension arms and instead use ball joints. Aerodynamic tweaks include the massive rigid rear wing, and the RS benefits from all kinds of weight reduction. Porsche doesn’t tell us exactly how much lighter this iteration of the 911 is, but it gets carbon fiber seats with lightweight door panels and reduced sound absorption, not to mention a new rear lid that’s also lighter.



CANADIANCOMMENTS

Blaaaaaah, Blaaaah, Blaaaah, Pop, Burble, Whine... Blaaaaaah, Blaaaaah, BLAAAAAH!!!

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 2/22/2018 11:10:41 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

qwertyfla1

Yes CommyComments -that is exactly how you sound...

qwertyfla1 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/22/2018 12:06:48 PM | | Votes: 2   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

@QEW - That means a lot coming from a closet racist. Stick and stones. Time to move to an open carry US state yet? I will buy the champagne. #Blaaaaah. #PDK #Hulk

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 2/22/2018 12:59:14 PM | | Votes: -1   

joneshamilton

I think you would fit better in the gun controlled ghetto of Chicago.

joneshamilton (View Profile)

Posted on 2/22/2018 2:25:23 PM | | Votes: 1   

qwertyfla1

CommyComments -I rest my case. I'm not racist nor am I PC and call shit as it is regardless of race. What is wrong with open carry or should the only ones with guns be the criminals and terrorists (AKA Peoplekind) in Leftardish shithole Canuckistan?

joneshamilton -I love Chicago and am opening my US office there.

qwertyfla1 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/22/2018 3:58:12 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

@QEW. You will never get a Christmas card from me but we can agree on Chicago being a great place to visit and or set up a business. I have walked it's downtown and had dinner at phenomenal steak and lobster place when I was there on business. BTW Do not listen to comments of punk posters who always seem to forget this is a car site.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 2/22/2018 4:26:24 PM | | Votes: 2   

Bach24

What Is There NOT To Like About The New 911 GT3 RS, you ask. Hells bells, the PDK. This car should only come with a manual so that unskilled pansies can't buy them and crash into the rest of us.

Bach24 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/22/2018 7:35:06 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

