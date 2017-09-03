#GIMS2017: 800HP Mercedes-AMG GT Concept Heading To Production In 2019

The Mercedes-AMG GT Concept has been revealed, previewing an upcoming 800bhp plus petrol-electric hybrid-powered production model planned for UK sale in 2019.



Unveiled at the Geneva motor show, the uniquely styled four-seater has been conceived to complement the company’s existing two-seat GT sportscar in what Tobias Moers, chairman of AMG, says will be an expanded range of dedicated AMG models to be offered alongside traditional performance variants of standard Mercedes-Benz models in future years.



Agent009

So Mercedes releases a concept in 2017 and moves forward to production in only 2 years?

Lexus and Acura release concepts (LF-A and NSX) and they take the better part of a decade to make it to production. That right there tells you exactly why the Japanese have such a hard time in the premium sector. They are almost sloth-like in their development curve while the Germans are very nimble.

Posted on 3/9/2017 10:03:42 AM

Posted on 3/9/2017 10:03:42 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

BobM

That's because they don't know what to copy.... by the time their next vehicles are close to production, they lose their confidence that they ripped off the wrong styling, and start over. And then when they do go on their own, they make butt ugly crap like the Lexus CHEESE GRATER GRILL.

BobM (View Profile)

Posted on 3/9/2017 10:43:41 AM | | Votes: 1   

PUGPROUD

I love power...big torque numbers in particular. But these hp figures everyone is chasing is starting to sound ridiculous to me. Guys (and gals) with more money than skill are going to get themselves into real trouble! More and more it sounds to me like two middle school boys arguing about whose is bigger having no idea how to use them. Just saying...

Posted on 3/9/2017 10:43:14 AM

Posted on 3/9/2017 10:43:14 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

cidflekken

Nice design, but a bit less distinct than the 2-door. Grille and headlights are Mustang-ish. But, IMO, better looking than the new Panamera.

Posted on 3/9/2017 10:43:43 AM

Posted on 3/9/2017 10:43:43 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

