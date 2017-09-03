#GIMS2017: Are THESE Cars The MUST SEE Autos At The Geneva Motor Show?

If you had an A-Z list of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, you'd quickly realize there's a lot going on, everywhere.

That said, we're going to make life a bit easier.

That's because we're going to pass along the best tips we've seen. With so many luxury and supercars making their first-time debut, we've sourced two reliable sources to give you the breakdown of the best at the show.

The first comes from a lad called Honest John who gives us the real deal when it comes to distilling what's important. The second clip is a bit more in-depth and from our friends across the pond at Autocar.

Having said that, let us know if any cars are MISSING from the lists below. We're always keen on knowing what's of interest to YOU!


A little rundown of the cars we're most looking forward to seeing at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, including the Honda Civic Type R, Range Rover Velar, Ford Fiesta and Ferrari 812 Superfast.





The only 2017 Geneva Motor Show video you'll need. Autocar's full round-up, featuring the (deep breath, people)




