The BMW Group innovations on display at the Geneva auto show this week include a wagon version of the long-running 5 series and the 4-series coupe with an upgraded interior -- hardly the stuff to make a car lover swoon. Yet the emphasis on its popular models instead of flashy new vehicles underscores the strategy of CEO Harald Krueger, who's focusing on generating cash instead of buzz as the luxury carmaker gears up for the costly shift to electric and self-driving cars.



Read Article