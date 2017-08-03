#GIMS2017: Does Infiniti's Project Black S Pose A Credible Threat To The BMW M4?

INFINITI's Project Black S explores the potential for a new INFINITI performance grade, featuring unique-for-the-road technology inspired by Formula One.

Suggesting a radical reinterpretation of the INFINITI Q60 coupe, the Project Black S features a stand-out, aerodynamically-optimized new design. It also hints at how a performance hybrid powertrain – developed in close collaboration with the Renault Sport Formula One Team – could significantly enhance the performance and dynamics of an INFINITI production car.

The performance hybrid powertrain being explored through Project Black S features an 'energy recovery system' (ERS) to harvest energy, deploying recovered electric power to boost power and torque. The result is instant, significant, lag-free acceleration. Inspired by the dual-hybrid system proven in Formula One, the technology does not yet exist in a current road car.

A new 'Black S' grade, showcased by the new concept, could represent the maximum level of performance and dynamic capability offered by INFINITI. The company believes there is potential for a 'Black S' grade that offers progressive levels of product enhancement – including higher power and torque from innovative powertrains, new or uprated suspension systems, and unique design elements.

The unveiling of the Project Black S concept at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show will help to gauge potential interest in high-performance derivatives of INFINITI cars.

