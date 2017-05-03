GIMS2017: LEAKED! The All-New Honda Civic Type R Makes An Appearance In PRODUCTION Trim

With the lovefest going on over the Ford Focus RS, you knew it was only a matter of time that someone else would jump into the fray with their very own hot hatch. That would be Honda.



While you may be asking, "Didn't we already see the Type R?" You would be correct. But, let's be clear, that was merely a concept.



Set to debut at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show is the production model of the all-new Civic Type R. Eyes around the globe are going to be watching this. That's because Honda is finally going to ship the Type R to the U.S.



It's about time.



That said, scope out the first two leaked shots and let us know what you think!





...The Type R is expected to get more power than the current 306bhp 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol and keep its front-wheel-drive set-up, despite plenty of rivals opting for four-wheel-drive.



Honda has always gone for the Nürburgring lap record with its Type R, so an attempt is also expected with this upcomiong model. It will have to be faster than the current fastest front-driven car, the Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport S, which took the title from the Type R last year...



