GIMS2017: SKETCHED OUT! Mercedes-AMG Prepares Us ALL For An All-New Four-Door Coupe

Mercedes-Benz decided to tease, well, the world with an all-new vehicle slated for a 2017 Geneva Motor Show debut. All signs point to an AMG GT four-door coupe.



This, to me, is funny because I remember when the GT first made its public appearance. It was only days before some Photoshop experts started toying with the idea of an AMG GT four-door.



Well, here it is!



While we've only got one image of the to be named vehicle, it looks like an Audi A7 went to bed with the halo Mercedes-AMG.



What do YOU make of it, Spies?












