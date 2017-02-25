GIMS2017: SPIED! Is THIS The FIRST Picture Of The All-New Range Rover Velar's Interior?

This week Land Rover dropped a bomb on the automotive community by announcing the debut of an all-new model. Called the Velar, it is suppose to slot in between the Range Rover Evoque and Range Rover Sport.



So, what's that REALLY mean? Well, we'd be lying if we said we knew with certainty.



According to the latest reports, the Range Rover Velar is suspected to be a sport-utility vehicle that's slated to go toe-to-toe with the likes of the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe. From what we can tell via the latest spy shots, it is not a proper four-door coupe; however, it does boast all-new, and frankly, peculiar proportions.



Jaguar Land Rover has remained pretty tight lipped about the subject so we'll have to wait until its Geneva Motor Show debut. Good thing though, Spies. What's being purported as the first leak of the Velar's interior has emerged online.



If you take a close look at the interior here, you'll note some details that are intriguing. Take, for example, the large instrument panel that appears to be a TFT display. Note the all-new steering wheel with all-new switchgear. Check out the center stack's large screen.



Looks like Range Rover is going to keep doing what works; however, with a greater focus on technology. This is a good thing because if there's one area JLR lagged it was having the most up-to-date interfaces.



That said, have a peek below and let us know if you think this is the all-new Velar.











Read Article