#GIMS2017: Swoopy Arteon Revealed As Volkswagen's CC Replacement

The new Volkswagen Arteon, the German car maker’s up-market replacement for the discontinued CC, has been revealed ahead of its Geneva motor show debut.

First previewed by the Sport Coupe Concept in 2015, the new five-door fastback slots into the Volkswagen line-up above the eighth-generation Passat, with which it shares its platform, engines, chassis and interior.

The styling of the Arteon is credited to Volkswagen brand design boss, Klaus Bischoff, who describes it as “the start of a new design era”.    
 



