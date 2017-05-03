GIMS2017: TEASED! Mercedes-AMG Shows Us A LITTLE More Of The Geneva-Bound Four-Door

Making a big splash yesterday was the first sketch revealing that Mercedes-Benz Would be bringing something special to the 2017 Geneva Motor Show. It seems like the three-pointed star essentially telegraphed Porsche's move with the Panamera Sport Turismo.



That's because an AMG GT-inspired four-door coupe is slated for Geneva.



As of now there's no official word on power; however, it seems that it will make use of the E63's forced induction V8 for around 600 ponies. But there may be a plot twist. That's because the teaser video below teases, well, a lot.



In fact, this vehicle may be aided by electronic vehicle technology. Note the "EQ Hybrid" badging.



Having said that, does this clip get you MORE or LESS pumped up about the prospect of an AMG GT four-door coupe?











