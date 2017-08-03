#GIMS2017: Toyota To Target Sports Car Segment With Three Distinct Lines

Toyota is set once again to be a major player in the performance car market.

 Echoing its line-up of 20 years ago, the heart of its sporting range will be “The Three Brothers”, according to legendary Toyota engineer, and Gazoo Racing chief, Tetsuya Tada.

 

That means a new Supra, the GT86 taking the place once held by successive generations of Celica, and a spiritual successor to the MR2 in the form of a lightweight sports car. Tada-San expressed Toyota’s desire to have the trio in production together “As soon as possible”. With other performance ‘specials’ like the new Yaris GRNM hot hatch, Toyota’s driver-focused offering should soon be unrecognisable from the barren period of recent years.



