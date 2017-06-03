GIMS2017: Volkswagen Preview Night Outlines The Future Of Transportation

Volkswagen have officially pulled the shutters on their Group Night here at the Geneva Motor Show 2017. The German group managed to pull off a highly interesting event off the back of a very challenging year. The focus was on the future as they look to put the past 12 months behind them and move on.

Volkswagen’s CEO Mattius Muller admits that 2016 was a challenging year although he was keen to point out that it was also its most Successful year with new sales records.