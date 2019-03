Piëch Automotive, a new electric car startup launched by Toni Piëch, a descendant of Volkswagen’s Ferdinand Piëch, is unveiling this week an all-electric GT with over 300 miles of range and 5-minute charging enabled by some mysterious new battery cells.



The Piëch Mark Zero is going to be unveiled in full at the Geneva Motor Show tomorrow, but the company has released a bunch of images and specs ahead of the show today.







Read Article