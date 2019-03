Remember that curious teaser photo Italidesign dropped a few days ago for this vehicle? The parchment-colored background with line drawings and medieval-styled text certainly was a clue to the name of this machine. No, it’s not the Leonardo DaVinci, but rather, the Italdesign DaVinci – built to celebrate the 500th anniversary of the legendary inventor and painter’s death. And we must say, the car is a stunning work of art indeed.



Read Article