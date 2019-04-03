#GIMSSWISS: Jaguar I-Pace Nabs The First-Ever European Car Of The Year Title

Agent009 submitted on 3/4/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:11:28 AM

1 user comments | Views : 516 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Jaguar has nabbed its first-ever European Car of the Year title with the I-Pace, which was announced on the verge of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

It wasn’t an outright victory for the electric SUV though, as it tied with the Alpine A110 in the jury voting. According to Autocar, which took part in the vote, the Jaguar was “declared the winner after a tie-break based on how many judges had given a first-place vote to each car. The I-Pace received 18 first-place votes, compared to 16 for the A110.”.



Read Article


#GIMSSWISS: Jaguar I-Pace Nabs The First-Ever European Car Of The Year Title

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

PUGPROUD

Jaguar has nabbed "Its first ever" not "the first ever"

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 3/4/2019 12:14:25 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]