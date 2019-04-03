GIMSSWISS: Jaguar I-Pace Nabs The First-Ever European Car Of The Year Title

Jaguar has nabbed its first-ever European Car of the Year title with the I-Pace, which was announced on the verge of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

It wasn’t an outright victory for the electric SUV though, as it tied with the Alpine A110 in the jury voting. According to Autocar, which took part in the vote, the Jaguar was “declared the winner after a tie-break based on how many judges had given a first-place vote to each car. The I-Pace received 18 first-place votes, compared to 16 for the A110.”.