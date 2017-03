General Motors on Monday said it has agreed to sell its European business Opel for EUR2. 2 billion ($2.33 billion), as the U.S.'s biggest auto maker withdraws from a region where it hasn't made money for almost two decades.

Peugeot SA will pay EUR1.3 billion for GM's Opel and Vauxhall brands, the companies said Monday. GM's financial operations will be jointly acquired by Peugeot and BNP Paribas SA for about EUR900 million.