GM And Ford Roll Out The Incentives: How Does 7 YEARS 0% Financing Sound To You?

General Motors and Ford Motor are offering new vehicle financing programs to spur sales amid the coronavirus outbreak, which is hurting consumer confidence and slowing dealer showroom traffic.



GM, through its GM Financial arm, is offering 0% financing for seven years – two years more than recent programs – and four months deferred payments for those with A+ credit. People with a lower rating of A1 can qualify for the deferment, however not the 0% financing, the company confirmed Monday.







