GM Believes Three Cylinder SUV Is In Your Future - Care To Share Your Thoughts On That?

Always on the hunt for better fuel economy, General Motors is reviving the three-cylinder engine for future models in North America. It's the first time GM has offered a three-pot stateside in nearly two decades. A pair of new engines will surface in the 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer and next-gen 2020 Buick Encore GX, displacing 1.2 liters and 1.3 liters. They are based on similar versions revealed abroad, although power ratings for U.S.-bound engines aren’t available just yet. Given their relatively modest subcompact applications, don't expect them to suck you into the seat.



