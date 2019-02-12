GM Believes Three Cylinder SUV Is In Your Future - Care To Share Your Thoughts On That?

Always on the hunt for better fuel economy, General Motors is reviving the three-cylinder engine for future models in North America.

It's the first time GM has offered a three-pot stateside in nearly two decades.

A pair of new engines will surface in the 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer and next-gen 2020 Buick Encore GX, displacing 1.2 liters and 1.3 liters. They are based on similar versions revealed abroad, although power ratings for U.S.-bound engines aren’t available just yet. Given their relatively modest subcompact applications, don't expect them to suck you into the seat.



User Comments

PUGPROUD

Not my future!

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 12/2/2019 10:34:57 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

