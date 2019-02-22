GM CEO Mary Barra Is Too Busy To Appear Before Canadian Legislators Over Plant Closure

General Motors Co Chief Executive Mary Barra will not come before Canadian legislators to answer questions about the automaker's future in the country, but lower-ranking executives will appear, a lawmaker said.

GM said in November it would close its Oshawa, Ontario, assembly plant by year-end, part of a broad restructuring affecting four other plants in the United States, as it cuts costs and invests in electric and self-driving vehicles.

Last month, the Canadian Parliament's Standing Committee on Industry, Science and Technology approved Vice Chairman Brian Masse's request for Barra to "explain GM's future and continued commitment to the Canadian automotive and manufacturing industry."

User Comments

PUGPROUD

Too busy or too afraid?

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

