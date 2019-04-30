GM Doubles Income In First Quarter But Profits Fall 11%

General Motors' first-quarter net income doubled from a year earlier, though operating profit fell 11 percent primarily due to downtime at the company's full-size SUV plant in Texas.

 

GM on Tuesday reported net income of $2.15 billion, up from $1.04 billion in the first quarter of 2018. Its adjusted earnings before interest and taxes dropped $300 million to $2.3 billion, as revenue declined 3.4 percent to $34.9 billion. GM's adjusted earnings per share of $1.41, a key estimate for financial analysts, topped Wall Street estimates averaging $1.10. That includes a 31-cent revaluation from GM's stakes in Lyft Inc. and PSA Group.



