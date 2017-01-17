GM Formalizes Investment In America And Raises Total New Jobs To 7000

General Motors Co.

announced Tuesday it will add 7,000 U.S. jobs in the next few years and invest $1 billion in U.S. plants, including in Michigan. The plant investments will create or retain more than 1,500 jobs.

The automaker said it expects more than 5,000 salaried jobs will come in key growth areas. GM also will in-source from a supplier axle jobs for its next-generation full-size pickups. That work currently is done in Mexico and it will move to Michigan, creating 450 U.S. jobs. A spokeswoman declined to name the supplier or where or when those jobs would come to the U.S.



